India Wholesale Price Index Falls To 8.39% In September

The fuel and power inflation fell nearly a third to 23.17 percent from 32.61 percent in September, while prices for manufactured products declined to 4.42 percent from 6.34 percent. The food prices dipped to 6.48 percent from 8.08 percent. The all-commodity index of the WPI edged up by 0.3 percent on a month-on-month basis in October after posting sequential falls in July, August and September.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU