Indiabulls Commercial Credit standalone net profit declines 41.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 533.58 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Commercial Credit declined 41.92% to Rs 101.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 174.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 533.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 451.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales533.58451.73 18 OPM %66.12104.51 -PBDT132.92234.98 -43 PBT132.50234.56 -44 NP101.60174.92 -42

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 17:59 IST

