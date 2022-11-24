Indiabulls Commercial Credit standalone net profit declines 41.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 533.58 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Commercial Credit declined 41.92% to Rs 101.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 174.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 533.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 451.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.533.58451.7366.12104.51132.92234.98132.50234.56101.60174.92

