Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Indiabulls Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 13.73% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.89% to Rs 4236.80 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Housing Finance declined 13.73% to Rs 985.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1142.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.89% to Rs 4236.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3419.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4236.803419.71 24 OPM %85.0882.22 - PBDT1398.881497.28 -7 PBT1387.511489.23 -7 NP985.511142.32 -14

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:15 IST

