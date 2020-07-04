Indiabulls Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 86.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.08% to Rs 2950.04 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Housing Finance declined 86.38% to Rs 137.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1006.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.08% to Rs 2950.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4343.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.22% to Rs 2199.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4090.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.35% to Rs 13216.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17019.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

