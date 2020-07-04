Indiabulls Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 86.38% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.08% to Rs 2950.04 croreNet profit of Indiabulls Housing Finance declined 86.38% to Rs 137.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1006.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.08% to Rs 2950.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4343.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.22% to Rs 2199.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4090.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.35% to Rs 13216.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17019.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2950.044343.34 -32 13216.4417019.62 -22 OPM %76.0687.80 -84.5590.28 - PBDT122.311439.49 -92 2668.735646.73 -53 PBT94.381427.48 -93 2560.895603.98 -54 NP137.061006.15 -86 2199.804090.53 -46
