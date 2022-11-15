Indiabulls Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 1.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.13% to Rs 2229.78 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 1.10% to Rs 289.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 286.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 2229.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2232.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2229.782232.7981.8188.62415.52408.43392.96389.78289.48286.34

