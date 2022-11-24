Indiabulls Infraestate reports standalone net loss of Rs 70.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs -7.54 croreNet loss of Indiabulls Infraestate reported to Rs 70.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs -7.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 165.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales-7.54165.01 PL OPM %637.008.54 -PBDT-47.9414.52 PL PBT-49.4314.40 PL NP-70.806.82 PL
