Indiabulls Ventures consolidated net profit rises 100.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 55.41% to Rs 599.59 crore

Net profit of rose 100.22% to Rs 109.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.41% to Rs 599.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 385.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.11% to Rs 459.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 209.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 103.36% to Rs 1993.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 980.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

