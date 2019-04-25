JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Neogen Chemicals IPO subscribed 2.09 times
Business Standard

Indiabulls Ventures consolidated net profit rises 100.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 55.41% to Rs 599.59 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Ventures rose 100.22% to Rs 109.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.41% to Rs 599.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 385.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.11% to Rs 459.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 209.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 103.36% to Rs 1993.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 980.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales599.59385.81 55 1993.43980.23 103 OPM %57.4741.83 -62.2051.19 - PBDT159.6778.38 104 656.26292.88 124 PBT150.9073.29 106 629.28280.83 124 NP109.8254.85 100 459.10209.53 119

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU