Indiabulls Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 333.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.78% to Rs 628.26 crore

Net loss of Indiabulls Ventures reported to Rs 333.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 109.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 628.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 599.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.06% to Rs 4.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 459.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.22% to Rs 2914.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1993.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

628.26599.592914.791993.43-38.4257.4732.2162.20-410.82159.67143.11656.26-442.67150.9027.04629.28-333.64109.824.33459.10

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)