Indian Acrylics standalone net profit rises 695.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 27.23% to Rs 151.04 croreNet profit of Indian Acrylics rose 695.16% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.23% to Rs 151.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 118.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales151.04118.71 27 OPM %-4.565.50 -PBDT-13.294.61 PL PBT-17.610.62 PL NP4.930.62 695
