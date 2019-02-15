JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Prime Focus reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Indian Acrylics standalone net profit rises 695.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.23% to Rs 151.04 crore

Net profit of Indian Acrylics rose 695.16% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.23% to Rs 151.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 118.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales151.04118.71 27 OPM %-4.565.50 -PBDT-13.294.61 PL PBT-17.610.62 PL NP4.930.62 695

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements