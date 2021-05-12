Indian Bank gains for third consecutive session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 127.6, up 3.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 161.74% in last one year as compared to a 57.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 82.34% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 127.6, up 3.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14754.5. The Sensex is at 48804.34, down 0.73%. Indian Bank has risen around 18.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has risen around 8.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2169.45, up 4.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.96 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)