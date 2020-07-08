Indian Bank gains for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 67.7, up 4.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 72.11% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% slide in NIFTY and a 50.9% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 67.7, up 4.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 10802.1. The Sensex is at 36656.39, down 0.05%. Indian Bank has gained around 28.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has gained around 14.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1477.8, up 4.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.76 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

