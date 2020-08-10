Indian Bank in demand

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 60.15, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 67.49% in last one year as compared to a 3.58% drop in NIFTY and a 43.12% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 60.15, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 11317.25. The Sensex is at 38345.67, up 0.8%. Indian Bank has dropped around 4.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 1.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1427, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.85 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

