Indian Bank slips for fifth straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 124.7, down 1.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 0.51% in last one year as compared to a 66.58% rally in NIFTY and a 53.53% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 124.7, down 1.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 14937. The Sensex is at 50477.79, up 0.16%.Indian Bank has lost around 12.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has eased around 6.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2315.65, down 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)