Indian Bank soars 2.11%, rises for fifth straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 164.85, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.86% in last one year as compared to a 22.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.63% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 164.85, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 18009.4. The Sensex is at 60375.82, down 0.39%. Indian Bank has risen around 24.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has risen around 17.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2861.6, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)