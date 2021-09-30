Indian Bank soars 4.32%

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 140, up 4.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 144.76% in last one year as compared to a 54.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 93.58% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 140, up 4.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 17674.4. The Sensex is at 59327.15, down 0.14%. Indian Bank has risen around 12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has risen around 7.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2463.45, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)