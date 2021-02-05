Indian Bank spurts 2.23%, up for five straight sessions

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 121.4, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.54% in last one year as compared to a 23.2% fall in NIFTY and a 0.6% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 121.4, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 14953.95. The Sensex is at 50893.05, up 0.55%. Indian Bank has added around 38.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has added around 26.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2198.75, up 4.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 247.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

