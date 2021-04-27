Indian Bank spurts 2.74%, rises for fifth straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 112.6, up 2.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 119.07% in last one year as compared to a 55.77% jump in NIFTY and a 58.94% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 112.6, up 2.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14612.8. The Sensex is at 48827.09, up 0.91%. Indian Bank has slipped around 2.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 4.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2001.95, up 1.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

