Indian Bank spurts 3.15%, gains for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 158.75, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.46% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% gain in NIFTY and a 32.72% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has added around 6.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2725.65, up 3.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

