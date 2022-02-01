Indian Bank up for fifth session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 157.05, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.81% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 157.05, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 17557.7. The Sensex is at 58886.61, up 1.5%. Indian Bank has risen around 10.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has risen around 13.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2982.25, down 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

