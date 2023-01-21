Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit declines 3.91% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.68% to Rs 100.28 croreNet profit of Indian Energy Exchange declined 3.91% to Rs 77.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 80.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.68% to Rs 100.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.28117.54 -15 OPM %83.0584.07 -PBDT105.73111.56 -5 PBT100.80107.14 -6 NP77.2280.36 -4
