Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit declines 8.40% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sensex slips 247 pts, Nifty below 17,300 level, European shares decline
Maruti Suzuki recalls 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles
IEX electricity volume slips 1.7% YoY in April 2022 amid supply constraints
IEX electricity volume declines 8% YoY to 8,160 MU in Sep'22
IEX Q1 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 69 cr
-
Sales decline 13.75% to Rs 95.20 croreNet profit of Indian Energy Exchange declined 8.40% to Rs 71.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 95.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales95.20110.38 -14 OPM %82.9286.11 -PBDT98.13106.49 -8 PBT93.57102.11 -8 NP71.2077.73 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU