Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit declines 8.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit declines 22.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 13.75% to Rs 95.20 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange declined 8.40% to Rs 71.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 95.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales95.20110.38 -14 OPM %82.9286.11 -PBDT98.13106.49 -8 PBT93.57102.11 -8 NP71.2077.73 -8

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:56 IST

