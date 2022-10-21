Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit declines 8.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.75% to Rs 95.20 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange declined 8.40% to Rs 71.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 95.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.95.20110.3882.9286.1198.13106.4993.57102.1171.2077.73

