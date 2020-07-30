Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit rises 8.31% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 66.31 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 8.31% to Rs 42.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 66.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales66.3160.55 10 OPM %73.7781.60 -PBDT62.6157.98 8 PBT58.2154.72 6 NP42.8839.59 8

Thu, July 30 2020. 08:33 IST

