Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit rises 8.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 8.31% to Rs 42.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 66.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.66.3160.5573.7781.6062.6157.9858.2154.7242.8839.59

