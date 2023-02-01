Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 403.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.71% to Rs 1685.80 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 403.50% to Rs 382.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.71% to Rs 1685.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1111.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1685.801111.2235.4328.95598.20219.56494.89119.69382.7176.01

