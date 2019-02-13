JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Road Network standalone net profit declines 54.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 49.98% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 1323.45 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 49.98% to Rs 161.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 107.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 1323.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1197.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1323.451197.26 11 OPM %25.3523.43 -PBDT300.93224.40 34 PBT217.65150.23 45 NP161.78107.87 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements