Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 52.04% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 1244.32 croreNet profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 52.04% to Rs 114.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 1244.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1143.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 184.35% to Rs 286.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 4512.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4103.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1244.321143.46 9 4512.004103.55 10 OPM %22.8521.40 -18.3916.34 - PBDT274.14213.26 29 722.98463.04 56 PBT189.26128.08 48 395.13161.84 144 NP114.9975.63 52 286.82100.87 184
