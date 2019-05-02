Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 52.04% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 1244.32 crore

Net profit of rose 52.04% to Rs 114.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 1244.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1143.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 184.35% to Rs 286.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 4512.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4103.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

