Indian Hotels Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 121.56 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.23% to Rs 1232.61 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co reported to Rs 121.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 120.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 1232.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 728.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1232.61728.3723.8510.00258.94-17.10156.37-118.86121.56-120.58

