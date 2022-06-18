Indian Hume Pipe bags work order worth Rs 110 cr

Indian Hume Pipe Company on Saturday announced that it has secured a work order aggregating to Rs 110 crore from Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

The EPC company bagged a work order worth Rs 110 crore from Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Ajmer, Rajasthan, for Cluster Water Supply Project Package-VII of Chambal Bhilwara Water Supply Project Phase II of Jahajpur-Kotri Tehsils of district Bhilwara under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) with operation and maintenance for 10 years.

The company said that the project is expected to be completed within 15 months and the agreement will be signed in due course.

Indian Hume Pipe Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, laying and jointing of pipelines. The company has also been undertaking infrastructure development programmes by way of execution on turnkey basis the combined water supply projects. The company also manufactures and supplies concrete railway sleepers to Indian Railways.

The company's net profit slumped 48.6% to Rs 19.78 crore on 14.6% drop in net sales to Rs 391.74 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe slipped 3.69% to close at Rs 141.10 on the BSE.

