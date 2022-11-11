Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 64.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.16% to Rs 323.81 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company declined 64.86% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.16% to Rs 323.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 416.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.323.81416.018.2210.1212.7528.648.8624.386.3718.13

