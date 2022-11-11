Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 64.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.16% to Rs 323.81 croreNet profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company declined 64.86% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.16% to Rs 323.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 416.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales323.81416.01 -22 OPM %8.2210.12 -PBDT12.7528.64 -55 PBT8.8624.38 -64 NP6.3718.13 -65
