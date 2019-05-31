Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 24.66% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 27.66% in the December 2018 quarter
Indian Wood Products Company standalone net profit declines 9.47% in the March 2019 quarter
Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the March 2019 quarter
Indian Hume Pipe Company bags two projects worth Rs 254.98 crore
Indian Extraction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 25.81% to Rs 517.33 croreNet profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 24.66% to Rs 28.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.81% to Rs 517.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 411.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.65% to Rs 86.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.75% to Rs 1628.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1525.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales517.33411.19 26 1628.931525.97 7 OPM %12.0911.35 -11.429.93 - PBDT48.1038.35 25 143.99111.22 29 PBT44.6035.42 26 132.26100.38 32 NP28.9223.20 25 86.3166.06 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU