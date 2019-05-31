Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 24.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.81% to Rs 517.33 crore

Net profit of rose 24.66% to Rs 28.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.81% to Rs 517.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 411.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.65% to Rs 86.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.75% to Rs 1628.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1525.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

