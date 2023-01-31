Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 87.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.42% to Rs 205715.32 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 87.41% to Rs 773.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6143.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.42% to Rs 205715.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 165335.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.205715.32165335.492.096.513913.5011128.08462.088016.06773.236143.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)