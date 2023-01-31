JUST IN
Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 87.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.42% to Rs 205715.32 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 87.41% to Rs 773.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6143.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.42% to Rs 205715.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 165335.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales205715.32165335.49 24 OPM %2.096.51 -PBDT3913.5011128.08 -65 PBT462.088016.06 -94 NP773.236143.08 -87

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:44 IST

