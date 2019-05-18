Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 126068.23 crore

Net profit of rose 8.64% to Rs 6004.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5527.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 126068.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 116956.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.69% to Rs 17376.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22189.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 528148.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 421491.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

126068.23116956.39528148.93421491.829.029.766.679.8711353.6410561.0434433.3542113.769020.368427.5025926.9034450.226004.885527.4617376.7022189.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)