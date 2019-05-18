Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.64% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 126068.23 croreNet profit of Indian Oil Corporation rose 8.64% to Rs 6004.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5527.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 126068.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 116956.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.69% to Rs 17376.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22189.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 528148.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 421491.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales126068.23116956.39 8 528148.93421491.82 25 OPM %9.029.76 -6.679.87 - PBDT11353.6410561.04 8 34433.3542113.76 -18 PBT9020.368427.50 7 25926.9034450.22 -25 NP6004.885527.46 9 17376.7022189.45 -22
