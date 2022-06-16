Indian Oil Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 107.9, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.85% in last one year as compared to a 1.45% slide in NIFTY and a 18.8% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 107.9, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.45% on the day, quoting at 15464.55. The Sensex is at 51778.25, down 1.45%.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has lost around 13.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24877, down 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 135.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 107.65, down 1.6% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd tumbled 5.85% in last one year as compared to a 1.45% slide in NIFTY and a 18.8% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 4.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)