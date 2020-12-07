Indian Oil Corporation Ltd extends upmove

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 91.45, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.13% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% gain in NIFTY and a 6.65% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 91.45, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 13330.05. The Sensex is at 45332.4, up 0.56%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 12.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16923.55, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 202.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 91.95, up 1.27% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is down 27.13% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% gain in NIFTY and a 6.65% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)