Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 2.44%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 125.7, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.8% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% gain in NIFTY and a 54.83% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.7, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 12.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24557, up 1.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 123.2, up 2.67% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 34.8% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% gain in NIFTY and a 54.83% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.44 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

