Indian Oil Corporation Ltd stays supported

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 101.05, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.74% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% jump in NIFTY and a 36.25% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 101.05, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 15127.65. The Sensex is at 51196.12, up 0.82%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has gained around 10.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 17.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18782.4, up 2.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 406.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 348.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 101.3, up 3.21% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is down 6.74% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% jump in NIFTY and a 36.25% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

