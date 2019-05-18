JUST IN
Indian Oil Corporation standalone net profit rises 16.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 126214.07 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation rose 16.89% to Rs 6099.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5218.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 126214.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 117368.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.86% to Rs 16894.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21346.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.44% to Rs 527692.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 424038.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales126214.07117368.54 8 527692.69424038.70 24 OPM %8.629.39 -4.179.35 - PBDT10691.099966.48 7 25126.9239631.29 -37 PBT8634.398032.85 7 25126.9232564.28 -23 NP6099.275218.10 17 16894.1521346.12 -21

