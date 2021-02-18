Indian Overseas Bank gains for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 18.8, up 19.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 105.46% in last one year as compared to a 24.68% jump in NIFTY and a 19.99% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.8, up 19.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 15118.35. The Sensex is at 51392.24, down 0.6%. Indian Overseas Bank has gained around 70.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has gained around 32.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2450.9, up 5.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 333.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 167.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)