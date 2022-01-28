Indian Overseas Bank spurts 2.39%

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 21.4, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 100% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 62.53% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.4, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. Indian Overseas Bank has risen around 4.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has risen around 17.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2907.3, up 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)