Indian Sucrose reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.67 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.89% to Rs 76.06 croreNet loss of Indian Sucrose reported to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.89% to Rs 76.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales76.0657.67 32 OPM %3.428.17 -PBDT-0.933.53 PL PBT-2.671.80 PL NP-1.6712.76 PL
