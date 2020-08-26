Indian Toners & Developers consolidated net profit declines 18.01% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.39% to Rs 10.51 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 18.01% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.39% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

