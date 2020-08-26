JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Piramal Enterprise to consider issue of NCDs
Business Standard

Indian Toners & Developers consolidated net profit declines 18.01% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 53.39% to Rs 10.51 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 18.01% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.39% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.5122.55 -53 OPM %4.3814.15 -PBDT3.474.46 -22 PBT2.403.46 -31 NP2.232.72 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 07:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU