Indian Toners & Developers consolidated net profit declines 18.01% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.39% to Rs 10.51 croreNet profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 18.01% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.39% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.5122.55 -53 OPM %4.3814.15 -PBDT3.474.46 -22 PBT2.403.46 -31 NP2.232.72 -18
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
