Indian Toners & Developers consolidated net profit rises 7.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 7.16% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 39.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.39.3333.2822.1223.928.889.158.058.095.995.59

