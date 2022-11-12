JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TCNS Clothing Co. standalone net profit declines 30.98% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Indian Toners & Developers consolidated net profit rises 7.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 39.33 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 7.16% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 39.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.3333.28 18 OPM %22.1223.92 -PBDT8.889.15 -3 PBT8.058.09 0 NP5.995.59 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU