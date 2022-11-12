Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit rises 0.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.71% to Rs 39.33 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 0.53% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 39.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.39.3333.1321.3124.128.559.187.738.135.665.63

