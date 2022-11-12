Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit rises 0.53% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Basic materials stocks rise
Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 58.81% in the March 2022 quarter
Basic materials shares edge higher
Indokem standalone net profit rises 157.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 32.17% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.71% to Rs 39.33 croreNet profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 0.53% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 39.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.3333.13 19 OPM %21.3124.12 -PBDT8.559.18 -7 PBT7.738.13 -5 NP5.665.63 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU