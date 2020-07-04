Indian Wood Products Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 58.46% in the December 2019 quarter
Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.92% in the December 2019 quarter
India's forex reserves jumps by US$ 1.726 billion in the week ended 15 May
Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.78% in the March 2020 quarter
Companies Second Amendment Bill 2019 To Enable Listing Of Indian Companies On Exchanges In Foreign Jurisdictions
-
Sales decline 10.37% to Rs 45.54 croreNet loss of Indian Wood Products Company reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.37% to Rs 45.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.15% to Rs 6.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 194.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.5450.81 -10 194.66200.50 -3 OPM %4.0616.18 -10.2215.90 - PBDT0.306.82 -96 13.6028.03 -51 PBT0.135.77 -98 9.8124.73 -60 NP-0.503.65 PL 6.9216.94 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU