Indices at the day's low; breadth turns negative

Indices were trading at the day's low with major losses in morning trade. The Nifty slipped below the 17,900 mark and declined further. Barring metal index, all sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the red.

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 544.36 points or 0.9% to 59,808.46. The Nifty 50 index fell 158.75 points or 0.88% to 17,858.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.59% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.44%.

The market breadth turned negative. On the BSE, 1394 shares rose and 1595 shares fell. A total of 138 shares were unchanged.

Results Today:

Tata Steel (up 0.7%), Balkrishna Industries (up 0.47%), Bharat Dynamics (up 0.19%), Engineers India (up 0.07%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.89%), Natco Pharma (down 1.07%), NMDC (up 0.42%), Power Finance Corporation (down 0.18%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.38%), RailTel Corporation (down 0.38%), Suryoday Small Finance Bank (up 0.53%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.24%) are some of the companies that will announce their quarterly results today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index was down 1.31% to 35,254.35, falling for second trading session. The IT index has now lost 1.57% in two days.

Tech Mahindra (down 2.38%), Mindtree (down 1.65%), Infosys (down 1.55%), Wipro (down 1.53%), Coforge (down 1.34%), Mphasis (down 1.32%) and HCL Technologies (down 1.09%) were top losers in IT space.

Earnings Impact:

Pidilite Industries rose 3.58% to Rs 2450.30 after the adhesives maker recorded 5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 376 crore on a 41% increase in net sales to Rs 2,613 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

EBITDA before non-operating income in the second quarter was at Rs 550 crore, up by 7% over the same quarter last year. Profit before tax and exceptional items (PBT) in Q2 FY22 was at Rs 492 crore, higher by 3% as compared with the same quarter last year. Pidilite said that the quarter gone by recorded very strong sales volume and value growth. The business witnessed much improved consumer demand environment due to accelerated vaccinations, reduced COVID infections and increased mobility.

Zomato gained 3.5%. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 434.90 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 229.80 crore in Q2 FY21. Consolidated net sales surged 140.40% to Rs 1,024.20 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Adjusted revenue in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 1,420 crore ($189 million), recording a 22.6% growth quarter-over-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 144.9% growth year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to Rs 310 crore ($41 million) in Q2 FY22 over Rs 170 crore ($22 million) in the previous quarter (Q1 FY22) and Rs 70 crore ($10 million) in Q2 FY21 last year.

