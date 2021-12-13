Indices extend gains; Nifty hovers above 17,600

The benchmark indices extended gains in morning trade amid positive global cues. At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 332.10 points or 0.56% at 59,118.77. The Nifty 50 index gained 103.70 points or 0.59% at 17,615.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.59% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.97%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,289 shares rose and 912 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,092.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 386.63 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 December 2021, provisional data showed.

Economy:

India's index of industrial production (IIP) grew by 3.2% in October 2021, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme (MoSPI) on Friday. Industrial output, as measured by IIP, leapt 4.5% in October 2020 and surged 3.1% in September. Meanwhile, the mining output during October (2021) rose by 11.4%, whereas, manufacturing sector output jumped 2%. Electricity generation in October grew 3.1%.

As per the BRICS Economic Bulletin 2021 released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 10 December 2021, India's recovery from the slowdown inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to be higher than other member nations.

Primary Market:

The initial public offer (IPO) of MedPlus Health Services received bids for over 4.56 lakh shares as against 1.25 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 10:09 IST on Monday (13 December 2021). The issue was subscribed 0.04 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 13 December 2021 and it will close on 15 December 2021. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 780-796. An investor can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The IPO of equity shares comprises of a fresh issue upto Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 798.29 crore (including anchor portion of 52,51,111 equity shares).

The IPO of Metro Brands received bids for over 58.02 lakh shares as against 1.91 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 10:15 IST on Monday (13 December 2021). The issue was subscribed 0.30 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday, 10 December 2021 and it will close on 14 December 2021. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 485-500. An investor can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The Initial Public Offer of (IPO) equity shares comprising of fresh issue of Rs 295 crore and an offer for sale of upto 2,14,50,100 equity shares (including anchor portion of 82,05,030 equity shares).

The IPO of C.E. Info Systems (MapMyIndia) received bids for over 4.68 crore shares as against 70.44 lakh shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 10:12 IST on Monday (13 December 2021). The issue was subscribed 6.64 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday, 9 December 2021 and it will close on 13 December 2021. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 1,000-1,033. An investor can bid for a minimum of 14 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer stands up to 1,00,63,945 equity shares (including anchor portion of 30,19,183 equity shares).

New Listing:

Shares of Tega Industries were currently trading at Rs 735.10 at 10:24 IST on BSE, at a premium of 62.27% as compared to the issue price of Rs 453.

The scrip was listed at Rs 753, at a premium of 66.22% to the issue price. So far, the scrip has hit a high of 767.10 and a low of 721 in the trading session. Over 6.51 lakh shares of the company changed hands in the counter on the BSE.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Tega Industries received bids for 2,09,58,69,600 shares as against 95,68,636 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 219.04 times. The non-institutional investors category was subscribed 666.19 times. The qualified institutional buyers category was subscribed 215.45 times. The retail investors category was subscribed 29.44 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 December 2021 and it closed on 3 December 2021. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 443-453.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 1.46% to 36,465.55. Coforge (up 4.70%), L&T Technology Services (LTTS) (up 4.22%), Mphasis (up 4.09%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.01%) and Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) (up 2.73%) were the top gainers in the IT segment.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.59%. On Friday, the pharma major announced that it received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for ANDA 207577 (VeraRing).

Minda Industries rallied 5.09% after the company announced that it has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with FRIWO AG Germany for manufacturing and supplying various electric vehicle (EV) components in Indian subcontinent. FRIWO AG (General Standard, Frankfurt) is an international manufacturer of technically leading power supply devices and e-drive solutions. Minda Industries will hold a majority stake of 50.1% in the joint venture entity. The company expects surge in two-wheel electric vehicles over next 5-6 years in India. While joint venture plans to incur capex of approximately Rs 390 crore over a period of next 6 years to support such growth in India, the outlay in initial two years would be around Rs 160 crore.

