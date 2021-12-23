Indices hover near day's high; Nifty hovers above 17,000 level

The benchmark indices continued to extend substantial gains, trading near intraday high during early afternoon trade. The NSE sectoral indices rallied across the board. The Nifty index edged towards 17,100 mark.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 415.49 points or 0.73% at 57,346.05. The Nifty 50 index gained 119.25 points or 0.70% at 17,074.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.88% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.84%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,234 shares rose and 957 shares fell. A total of 142 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.41% to 16.18. The Nifty 30 December 2021 futures were trading at 17,088, at a premium of 13.30 points as compared with the spot at 17,074.70.

The Nifty option chain for 30 December 2021 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 41.6 lakh contracts at the 17,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 56 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 1.08% to 7,358.20. The index added 3.43% in three trading sessions.

Petronet LNG (up 2.52%), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) (up 2.38%), Adani Total Gas (up 2.30%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) (up 2.20%) and Oil & Gas Corporation (ONGC) (up 1.68%) were the top gainers in the Oil & Gas segment.

IPO Updates:

The initial public offer (IPO) of CMS Info Systems received bids for over 3.16 crore shares as against 3.75 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 12:09 IST on Thursday, (23 December 2021). The issue was subscribed 84%.

The issue opened for bidding on 21 December 2021 and it will close on 23 December 2021. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 205-216. An investor can bid for a minimum of 69 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregates up to Rs 1,100 crore (including anchor portion of 1,52,77,777 equity shares).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)