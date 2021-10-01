Indices near day's low; GST collection for September 2021 at Rs 1,17,010 cr

Equity indices traded near intraday low level with steep losses in early afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered below the 17,500 mark. Metal, media and PSU bank stocks saw demand while banking and financial shares declined.

At 12:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was at 58,631.82, down 494.33 points or 0.84%. The Nifty 50 index traded 141.15 points or 0.8% lower at 17,477.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.37% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.22%.

The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1555 shares rose and 1530 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 233,713,190 with 4,782,640 deaths. India reported 275,224 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 448,339 deaths according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

In the last 24 hours, India records 26,727 new cases. Active cases accounted for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.82%. Active caseload stood at 2,75,224, lowest in 196 days. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.86%, highest since March 2020.

The country reported 28,246 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 3,30,43,144.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.39% to 18.145. The Nifty 28 October 2021 futures were trading at 17,470, at a premium of 5 points as compared with the spot at 17,465.

The Nifty option chain for 28 October expiry showed maximum Call OI of 18.7 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 29.4 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike price.

Economy:

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2021 came at Rs 1,17,010 crore of which CGST is Rs 20,578 crore, SGST is Rs 26,767 crore, IGST is Rs 60,911 crore (including Rs 29,555 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,754 crore (including Rs 623 crore collected on import of goods).

The revenue for the month of September 2021 were 23% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 30% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 20% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 4.68 lakh crore or 31.1% of the budget estimates at the end of August, as per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Thursday. Meanwhile, net tax receipts were Rs 6.45 lakh crore while total expenditure was Rs 12.77 lakh crore, the data showed.

Buzzing Segment:

Shares of gas producers and distributors were in action after the government raised the price of the locally produced gas for the period October 2021 to March 2022. The Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) said that the price of domestic natural gas for the period from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, is fixed at $2.90 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on gross calorific value (GCV) basis. The prices have increased by 62% compared with $1.79 per mmBtu set for the period of April-September 2021. The gas price ceiling for the period from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 is set at $6.13 per mmBtu on GCV basis. The ceiling has been set for the marketing including pricing freedom for gas being produced from discoveries in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and high pressure-high temperature areas. The gas price ceiling is hiked by 69% compared with the ceiling of $3.62 per mmBtu set for the period of April-September 2021.

Gail (India) (up 1.57%), Mahanagar Gas (up 0.45%) Adani Total Gas, (up 0.26%) and Indraprastha Gas (up 0.03%) advanced while Gujarat Gas (down 2.51%) declined.

Meanwhile, ONGC (up 0.42%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.23%) advanced while Oil India (down 2.13%) declined.

