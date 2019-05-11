JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Capital India Finance standalone net profit rises 2746.67% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit declines 6.58% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 31.47% to Rs 20.47 crore

Net profit of Inditrade Capital declined 6.58% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.47% to Rs 20.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.79% to Rs 14.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 82.78% to Rs 75.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.4715.57 31 75.2541.17 83 OPM %44.5548.49 -44.7440.22 - PBDT5.466.92 -21 18.2016.08 13 PBT5.356.85 -22 17.8615.93 12 NP4.124.41 -7 14.508.54 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 16:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU