Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit declines 6.58% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 31.47% to Rs 20.47 croreNet profit of Inditrade Capital declined 6.58% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.47% to Rs 20.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.79% to Rs 14.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 82.78% to Rs 75.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.4715.57 31 75.2541.17 83 OPM %44.5548.49 -44.7440.22 - PBDT5.466.92 -21 18.2016.08 13 PBT5.356.85 -22 17.8615.93 12 NP4.124.41 -7 14.508.54 70
