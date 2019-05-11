Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit declines 6.58% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 31.47% to Rs 20.47 crore

Net profit of declined 6.58% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.47% to Rs 20.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.79% to Rs 14.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 82.78% to Rs 75.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

20.4715.5775.2541.1744.5548.4944.7440.225.466.9218.2016.085.356.8517.8615.934.124.4114.508.54

