Inditrade Capital standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 5.70 crore

Net profit of Inditrade Capital declined 95.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales5.705.88 -3 OPM %-9.472.55 -PBDT0.171.05 -84 PBT0.050.90 -94 NP0.030.70 -96

