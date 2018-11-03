Inditrade Capital standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 5.70 croreNet profit of Inditrade Capital declined 95.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales5.705.88 -3 OPM %-9.472.55 -PBDT0.171.05 -84 PBT0.050.90 -94 NP0.030.70 -96
