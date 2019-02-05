Inditrade Capital standalone net profit rises 520.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 31.13% to Rs 4.27 crore

Net profit of Inditrade Capital rose 520.00% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 31.13% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.276.20 -31 OPM %-32.324.03 -PBDT-0.521.13 PL PBT-0.630.98 PL NP4.030.65 520

